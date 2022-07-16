Tricyclists, Government disagree over high taxation in Anambra

Commercial tricyclist operators in Awka, Anambra State capital have protested high taxation impose on members by the state government.

The tricyclists on Thursday, blocked the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, at Aroma Junction, claiming the high tax levies by the government, were quite on the high side for them to bear.

Some of the tricyclist operators alleged that they were being taxed up to N15,000 in the Keke union, among other levies.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State government has denied involvement in the alleged plans to subject tricycle riders to higher taxes.

The government officials who spokes to newsmen in Awka set the record straight.

They said the protest may not be against Governor Soludo as the Governor has further simplified the payment of the tricyclists.

Tricycle Operators constitute a significant percentage of the Transport Operations in the State and have complained about what they described as the insensitive new taxes introduced by the State government under former CBN Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

They had taken to the Streets earlier on Thursday to protest against this new tax that they say goes as high as 15000 Naira while Others say it is as high as 20000 Naira.

This denial of the allegations by the Tricycle riders may not bring the matter to an end.

While the State government has denied the allegations the Tricyclists are not about to back down.

The days ahead will determine who blinks first between the government and the Tricyclists as the State cannot afford another Shutdown considering the IPOB/ESN inspired Monday Sit At Home is yet to abate and this has wrecked havoc on the Economy of the South East.

The destruction of property and loss of lives too is one the State can no longer afford and according to the State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, it is time to take Anambra higher.

His ambition will not be achieved without peace and Tranquility especially within the Transport Se4ctor.

