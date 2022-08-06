FIRS expresses readiness to collaborate with Tanzania on Taxation

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Tanzania Revenue Authority on mutual collaboration and support.

Advertisement

The agency announced this after its Tanzanian counterpart completed a research tour aimed at improving the country’s tax administration system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tanzanian delegation said the study tour was extremely beneficial and looks forward to receiving additional assistance from the firs in areas of tax administration in accordance with the needs of the African Continental Free-trade Agreement.

Tanzania has drawn lessons from Nigeria’s tax system, including taxation of the internet economy, technological advances in the digital economy, a VAT regime for non-residents, tax policy and advising, and vat and tax promax activities of the service.

Advertisement

The Tanzanian delegation, says the study tour has been highly impactful and looks forwards to getting more support from the firs in areas of tax administration in line with demands of the African Continental free-trade area agreement.

They also expect that this would lead to a legal bilateral corporation that benefits both parties in beneficial ways.

Advertisement

The Tanzanians say their expectations from the study tour were fully met and have no regrets understudying the workings of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.