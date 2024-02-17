The Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria has appealed on the Federal Government to consider the incorporation of taxation as a subject of study in secondary schools nationwide to foster a tax-oriented economy.

President of the Association, Samuel Agbeluyi made the appeal while speaking during an secondary school quiz event held recently in Oyo state

It’s the 4th edition of the Oyo state all secondary school tax quiz in Ibadan which witnessed participation of 12 secondary schools.

The annual competition aims to engage students at a young age, fostering awareness and understanding of taxation as well as to instill in them the social and economic benefits associated with taxation.

The CITN chairman who was represented by his Vice Innocent Ohagwa believes no clime could experience any meaningful development without consistent inflow of tax revenues.

He emphasised that tax quiz is a great medium to groom the young minds who would in turn revolutionize the future of taxation in Nigeria

Contestants, representing their respective schools, underwent multiple rounds of questions related to taxation designed to enhance their understanding of the tax system and its functioning within any economy.

Abiola Adimula, Chairman, Students Affairs and Tertiary Education Relations Committee, CITN.

Abioye Oyinkansola of School of Science, Pade, emerged as overall winner of the competition which featured 12 selected secondary schools across Oyo State.