A Professor of Applied geophysics and former vice Chancellor university of Ibadan, Abel Olayinka has advocated a shift in the university education curriculum system that emphasises workforce to skills and competence towards attaining national development and technological advancement.

The Professor disclosed this at the 28th convocation lecture of the Ekiti state university, Ado Ekiti with the theme “the future of the Nigerian University system.

The guest lecturer examined issues of access, quality, funding and governance as they affect the Nigeria university system.

He noted that 64 years after independence the Nigeria education system has witnessed the succession of several government and as well produced large number of graduates for labour market and various policy change.