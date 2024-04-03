The House of Representatives Committee on disabilities has summoned the management of Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC, on allegations of discrimination against Mr. Adebola Daniel, a physically challenged person and the son of former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel.

Bashiru Ayinla, the committee’s chairman, announced the decision during a press briefing at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ayinla, who represents the Oshodi/Isolo-1 Federal Constituency in Lagos State, said that the committee would ensure that any infraction of the Disability Act is punished as prescribed by law.

Recall that the incident occurred at the KFC store at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, when Daniel, a wheelchair user, was reportedly denied access by the manager, who allegedly stated, “No wheelchair allowed.”

Mr. Ayinla expressed his dismay and emphasised the gravity of the situation, saying, “The discriminatory incident sheds light on the challenges that individuals with disabilities face in Nigeria.” This treatment is reprehensible and violates the Disability Act.

“Mr Daniel, a wheelchair user, faced humiliation when he was refused entry to the KFC outlet, with the manager stating, ‘No wheelchair allowed.’ This treatment is unacceptable and goes against the principles of inclusivity and respect and it is a violation of the Disability Act.”

The Committee Chairman pointed out the importance of enforcing the Disability Act to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities, stressing the need for compliance with its provisions, particularly regarding access to public spaces and employment quotas.

The Discrimination against People with Disabilities Prohibition Act 2018, passed by the National Assembly, aims to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities.

Ayinla pledged the readiness of the House to engage with communities to kick-start the full implementation of the Disability Act, stating that “key provisions such as access to public buildings, employment quotas, and welfare promotion for persons with disabilities must be enforced to ensure their rights are upheld”.