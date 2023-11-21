Nigeria can meet the demands of the job market and Foster economic growth by producing a highly skilled engineering workforce.

These are some of the Submissions at the 2023 Mechanical Engineering Lecture Titled, Engineering: Panacea to Addressing Development Deficits and Unemployment in Nigeria.

This Public Lecture aims to promote interaction between the body and Government Parastatals with a view to influencing policies relating to Mechanical engineering, industry and technology.

In her opening remark, the National Chairman Says There must be an investment in Engineering Education, as well as meaningful and sustained Collaboration between the Government and the academia to ensure Growth and Development.

The Guest Lecturer, the Former Governor of Ogun State, an Engineer by Profession and a Senator in the 10th National Assembly challenged both Government and Professionals in the field to take advantage of technology by creating the enabling environment to Foster Public/Private Partnership, and Local/Foreign Partnership.

Stakeholders opine that the country is blessed with professionals and with proper training by experts in the business and strong political will on the part of the Government.

This Event was attended by Members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers across Several States, Legal Practitioners, Professionals in several fields as well as 9 Members of the National Assembly.

