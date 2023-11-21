The Police in Ondo State have uncovered plans been through intelligence reports that some political elements are bent on disrupting the peace of the State.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, some politicians are mobilizing unsuspecting youths of the State.

The statement added specific reports revealed that sponsors seek to cause mayhem with a view to embarrassing the State for certain selfish ends.

The State Police Command therefore, warned such elements within the State to retrace their steps or be made to face the wrath of the law.

The command assured citizens of their safety as they approach the yuletide season.