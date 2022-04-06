Buhari congratulates fmr Ogun gov, Otunba Gbenga Daniel at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on his 66th birthday.

The President rejoiced with family members, friends and associates, both in business and politics, of the former governor, who began his political career as a member of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s, Committee of Friends, before joining the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) as a student in the 1970s.

President Buhari praised Otunba Daniel for his contributions to the country’s political and economic development, including the establishment of engineering and hospitality businesses that employ and train young people in entrepreneurship, the establishment of a Political Leadership Academy (POLA) for grooming young people in leadership and governance, and the Gateway Front Foundation for philanthropy.

As the Otunba of Egba and Ijebu clans celebrates his 66th birthday, the President praised his courage, diligence, and visionary leadership style, which has resulted in better lives for many and supported major historic transitions, such as the return to civilian rule in 1999.

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the former governor and his family.