Reps summon heads of NAFDAC, SON, FCCPC over poor quality of toilet disinfectants

The heads of NAFDAC, Standards Organization of Nigeria, (SON) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have been summoned by the House of Representatives to respond to allegations of low quality in several toilet cleaning disinfectants used in the majority of households.

The motion was sponsored by a PDP lawmaker, Sergius Ogun, representing Edo state.

Mr Ogun stated that there was a need to investigate the alleged poor quality in some named toilet disinfectants.

He acknowledged the many television sponsored advertisements which to him, mislead unsuspecting members of the public who rely on such advertisements.

The lawmaker said, as a consumer, he has used products at various times over the years, but has not seen their effectiveness as being advertised.

But some of his colleagues raised objections to part of the motion.

At the end of all responses to the bill, the House invited the Directors General of NAFDAC and the Standards Organization of Nigeria, as well as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The relevant House committees will meet to interact with regulatory bodies and determine the veracity of the alleged low quality of the products specified.