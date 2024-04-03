As the April 20 date for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election approaches, more hopefuls are in a last-minute dash to win members to their sides.

Preparations for the 2024 governorship election are underway in Ondo State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) camp.

Eleven hopefuls have received APC nomination and expression of interest forms for the highly anticipated fight.

One of the aspirants, Isaacs Kekemeke said he is in the race to bring rapid development to the state.

Kekemeke, who is the National Vice Chairman of APC for the South-West, said he would focus on industrial revolution and tackling insecurity.

In a related development, the immediate past Commissioner for Finance in the State, Wale Akinterinwa met with the APC State Working Committee.

Akinterinwa, who was received by the State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, said he would use his wealth of experience to transform the state.

He said he is in the race to win and change the fortune of the state.

More aspirants are working hard to clinch the APC governorship ticket, as the party has adopted direct primary mode to pick its standard bearer for the election.