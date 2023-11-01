The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has called on Imo women to vote massively for Governor Hope Uzodinma in the November Governorship Election.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress Women rally for the re-election of the Governor in Owerri, she said the stance of the President in making the South East an Industrial hub of Nigeria has not changed.

It is less than two weeks to the INEC scheduled off season Governorship Election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States.

The first lady, wife of the President of the Senate and wives of some APC Governors joined the wife of Imo State Governor at Ndubisi Kanu Square for the APC women rally for the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Mrs Tinubu while calling on Imo women to vote for Governor Uzodinma, reiterated Mr. President’s committment in making the South East Nigeria’s Industrial hub.

Expressing the commitment of his administration, Governor Hope Uzodinma said he will not take for granted the show of love by Imo women.

For his wife, the shared prosperity administration has made visible progress despite daunting challenges occasioned by insecurity.

Political observers believe that Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s appearance in Governor Uzodinma’s campaign has further boosted the his re-election bid.