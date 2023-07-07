The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Initiative of her office will bring succor and relief to families in the country when it fully commences.

The First Lady who is also the National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative, said this after the second meeting of the Governing Board of the initiative held at her office at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja.

Advertisement

Senator Oluremi Tinubu says all modalities have been put in place to ensure a smooth take off of the project across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

She disclosed that the various states and local governments will be involved as the project is all inclusive for the federation.

the focal areas of the project to include Agriculture, Health, Education, Social Investment and Economic Empowerment.

There will be a meeting with the wives of all state governors on the 14th of July where the modalities for the successful implementation of the project would be made public.

Advertisement