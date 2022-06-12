Democracy day: Gov Bello urges Nigerians to look to the future with renewed hope

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has urged Nigerians in general, and Nigerlites in particular, to collaborate to ensure the survival of democracy, emphasising that, despite its challenges and flaws, it remains the best system of governance.

He stated this as Nigerlites joined other Nigerians in celebrating Democracy Day today, June 12.

The Governior of Niger state congratulated citizens and thanked them for their support and contributions to the state’s growth and development.

The Governor urged all citizens to look into the future with renewed hope and support the present APC-led administration in its efforts at ensuring a secured, united and prosperous state in particular and nation at large.

In a statement issued to mark this year’s celebration, Governor Sani Bello acknowledged the fragility of the country’s nascent democracy and urged leaders to focus on how to keep it alive and use it to improve people’s lives.

He stated that it was time for the country’s leaders to abandon the usual rhetoric and seek pragmatic solutions to governance challenges in order to avoid undermining and jeopardizing the country’s hard-won democracy.

While congratulating the citizens for the seamless transition of democratic government from one administration to another, the Governor reminded the people of their individual commitment in building a just and egalitarian society of our dream.

He paid glowing tribute to those patriotic Nigerians who made sacrifices so that Nigerians can celebrate this day adding that, inspite of the challenges being faced as a nation, the country must remain resolute to keep the dreams of its founding fathers alive.

The day, which was previously observed on May 29, is now celebrated every year on June 12 to commemorate the annulled general elections of June 12, 1993, and is a Nigerian national public holiday.