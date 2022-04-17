It Is Time For Renewed Hope, Sacrifice-Akeredolu Urges Christians

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged Christians in the state and the country at large to reflect on the reason for the season by showing love, forgiveness and compassion to one another.

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde described the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as a symbol of sacrifice and renewed hope for the believers.

He also admonished the people to reinforce their trust and hope for greater Nigeria.

The Governor in his Easter message to the people of the state said, despite the various challenges facing the country, the hope and trust of the people are the seeds needed to surmount these obstacles and birth a greater Nigeria.

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ represents Christ’s victory over death. It also brings to fore, the lessons of love, sacrifice and a renewed hope for mankind. We must imbibe the teachings this season represents.

“As a people desirous of positive change, we must strive not to lose hope, rather, we must invest our trust in God and work hard to emplace good governance in all levels of government.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us show love to our neighbors and remember the less privileged. Just as Jesus sacrificed his life for our salvation, we must reflect the values of peace and sacrifice as we celebrate with one another.” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu assured the people of adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the Easter celebration, adding that the security agencies alongside the state security network codenamed Amotekun are all at strategic locations across the state in a bid to ensure that the people have a peaceful Easter celebration.