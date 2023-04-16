President Muhammadu Buhari has called Nigerians to emulate the commitment and sacrifice as exemplified by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Bola Ajibola.

The President who was represented by his Chief of Staff at the Fidau of Bola Ajibola held at Crescent University, Abeokuta said the country would experience more socio-economic development if Nigerians could imbibe and live the values left behind by the former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The Governor of the state and other speakers at the event said the deceased was not only a Pan-Africanist and a world class legal guru, but a philanthropist who used his wealth to cater for the less privileged in the society.