As the countdown to the Christmas celebration continues, Christians have once again been reminded that Jesus Christ is the reason for the season.

A Christian Community in Abuja Municipal Area Council held its Nine Lessons and Carol with the message of love and sacrifice the central theme.

The Christmas season is one of Joy, characterised by giving, sharing and also bringing hope to mankind.

One of the traditional events of the season is the Carol of Nine Lessons. Many gathered at St Charles Lwanga Parish to participate in this annual event of the parish.

This event has become customary for many churches due to its relevance as a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus Christ, a saviour to Christians and a prophet to Muslims.

Many Christians anticipate the Carol of Nine Lessons as the beginning of their yuletide celebration.

Advertisement

The audience was treated to various classical and traditional hymns, with solo performances from renowned soloists, Frank D Tenor and Ivana.