Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara says no prize is too big to pay for the return of peace to the state.

He stated this during the 3rd Convocation and 6th founders’ day ceremonies of the Pamo University of Medical Sciences in Port Harcourt.

It is the Governor’s first reaction to latest intervention by President Bola Tinubu and the peace deal between him and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Government Fubara thanked his supporters for standing by him so far.