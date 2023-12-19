The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has officially tendered his resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable him take his seat at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

In a letter submitted to the President on Tuesday, 19th December 2023, the Minister reminded the President Tinubu that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong said the decision for his resignation was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Bola Tinubu placed on him as a Minister in his cabinet having served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.

He explained “However, after extensive consultations with Your Excellency, critical stakeholders and my constituents, it has become expedient for me to proceed and take my seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of your Government and the growth of our democracy at large”.

Lalong expressed deep gratitude to Mr. President for the honour and privilege of serving in his Cabinet and for the personal support and guidance he gave him during his assignment as Minister.

The outgoing Minister promised that while at the Senate, he will continue to give Mr. President his loyalty, support and cooperation towards the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the success of the APC in the relentless pursuit of a stronger, united and more prosperous Nigeria.

The Senator-elect was at the National Assembly to submit his Certificate of Return and relevant documents to the clerk of the Senate. He met with the Deputy Senate President Sen. Barau Jibrin, former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Senator representing Plateau Central District Diket Plang and some Senators.

The outgoing Minister will be sworn in as Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District on Wednesday 20th December 2023.