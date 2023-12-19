Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Nuno Espírito Santo about becoming their next manager after Steve Cooper was sacked on Tuesday following a run that has seen them lose five of their last six games.

Espírito Santo has previously managed Premier League sides Wolves and Tottenham. His last job was at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who he guided to the league title in May before he was sacked last month.

Forest are 17th in the league and have won only one of their last 13 matches. Cooper becomes just the second manager sacked by a Premier League club this season after Paul Heckingbottom was relieved of his duties by Sheffield United earlier this month.

“Steve Cooper has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Nottingham Forest, following a spell of over two years in charge”, the club said in a statement.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club,” owner Evangelos Marinakis said.

“His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history.”

Cooper led Forest back to the Premier League 23 years after they were relegated under legendary former coach Brian Clough, beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship playoffs in 2022.

He was able to steer Forest to safety in their first season back in the Premier League, after the club had signed 23 new players in the summer and then a further seven in January, securing survival with a win over Arsenal in May.

Forest will host Bournemouth in the league on Saturday.