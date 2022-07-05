Paris Saint-Germain sack manager Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain have terminated manager Mauricio Pochettino’s contract after 18 months in charge.

The Argentine met PSG’s hierarchy and had a review of the 2021/2022 season. At the meeting the decision that the Argentine would not continue as manager was made.

Pochettino’s contract was due to expire in 2023, but has now being sacked with a payoff of around 10 million Euros for himself and his coaching staff.

Pochettino arrived at the Parc des Princes in January 2021 but finished second in the Ligue 1 behind surprise winners Lille and exited the Champions League at the semi-final stage to Manchester City.

The club won the Coupe de France that year and the league title followed last season but there was more Champions League disappointment after a round-of-16 loss to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed the appointment of Christophe Galtier as its new head coach.

Pochettino’s exit was confirmed earlier today and he has been quickly replaced by former Lille and Nice boss Galtier. Galtier left Nice in June and was replaced by Lucien Favre.

