It’s Festive Season already, and Nigerians are beginning to Travel across the States and all over the World to Visit their Loved ones and share in the Celebration of Christmas, However the mood seem different at the Local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport where ticket Prices have gone up and Passengers are trying to opt for cheaper airfare.

Here at the MM2 to assess the mood of the Yuletide and how many Nigerians are travelling. The Queue on Monday was Quite impressive, but on Tuesday, the Passengers are not as many.

Fortunately, TVC catch up with Nikky who alongside her sister and her 2 sons came into the country via the MMIA(full)it was her first Visit after 24 Years.

In our attempt to get the Ticketing Price from one Airline to the other, we Discovered that Most Passengers are either patronising the cheaper options or the most reliable airlines.

The Price ranges at the Ticketing booths from Lagos to Abuja as it Stands, has particular airline with the Most affordable flight, and another as Most Expensive.

Some of the Passengers are feeling the impact of the economy and do not have a choice but to make do with the almost 100% increase in Flight Tickets.

Advertisement

Aside Flight Ticket issues, MM2 might have to start thinking ahead on how to deal with Delayed, cancelled flights and the rush that comes with the Yuletide.