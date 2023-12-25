It is indeed a merry Christmas for residents living with disabilities in karamajiji community of the FCT, as the festivities was brought to their doorstep.

Karmajiji is a community situated within a rocky terrain of the FCT.

Here there are shanties that shelters about 520 people living with disability.

Although residents at the Karmajiji community are predominantly Muslims, this non governmental organization say it is important for them to also have a feel and taste of the Christmas merriment.

First they paid a visit to the Emir, who is the leader of persons with disabilities in the community, they informed him of their intentions to spend the Christmas with them.

After which a bank draft of $1,000 for them was presented to the Emir to purchase wheelchairs and crutches for those in need.

Later, they all gathered at the primary school opposite the Emir’s palace.

They were treated to good music and dance.

They were given, food items, money and drinks.

This place soon became a centre of attraction for everyone in the area, they all wanted to be part of the excitement in the community for persons living with disability.

The Founder of the non governmental organization facilitating the reach out programme says it is important to show love and care for members of the society on need

Rabi Mustapha Secretary of the association of women with disabilities urged the government not to neglect them and pleaded for more opportunities.