President Bola Tinubu has arrived Lagos from Abuja the Federal Capital Territory as the Ramadan Fast gradually draws to a close.

The President is slated to observe the Eid-El Fitri celebration in Lagos including observing the Two Rakat prayers that signifies the start of the Festivities at the Obalende praying ground in Lagos.

The president was received on arrival at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu.