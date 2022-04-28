FG declares Monday, Tuesday as Public holidays to mark Workers day, Eid-el-fitri

The Federal Government has declared Monday the 2nd and Tuesday, 3rd of May as public holidays to mark this year’s Workers’ Day and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on Thursday on behalf of the Federal Government.

While congratulating workers and commending their hard work, the minister urged them to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Buhari-led administration’s drive to make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

#NewsFlash Federal Govt declares Monday and Tuesday (May 2nd & 3rd) as Public holidays to mark Workers day, Eid-el-Fitri pic.twitter.com/dO6iWKRmBK — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 28, 2022

Similarly, he congratulated all Muslims across the country for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister wished all Muslims a happy Eid-ul-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings, and favours of Allah be with them.