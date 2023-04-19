The federal government has declared Friday, April 21st and Monday, April 24th as public holidays for Muslims in the country to celebrate the end of Ramadan fasting.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore.

The minister wishes all Muslim faithful a happy celebration and asked them to imbibe the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, and sacrifice.

He added that the “deep spiritual consciousness” of the fasting period should not end but be maintained.

Mr Aregbesola assures of government’s commitment to the provision of security for the life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country while asking Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility.