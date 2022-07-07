Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Monday, Tuesday as Public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July, 2022, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians, both at home and abroad, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment” Aregbesola said.

The Minister assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is “committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools” he added.

While wishing Muslims a happy Eid-el Kabir, Aregbesola urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals or criminal activities they witnessed around them to law enforcement agencies using the N-Alerts application, which has been designed to mitigate security challenges with prompt response from security agencies: as soon as you “See Something Do N-Alerts,” especially during this festival.

He enjoined all Nigerians to be vigilant and observant of intruders in their communities. “We must all take responsibility for the security of lives and property as we celebrate this year’s festival” he said.

Aregbesola reiterated the need for every Nigerian to work together in order to achieve relative peace for harmonious coexistence and put an end to insecurities in Nigeria.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/07/president-buhari-visits-kuje-prison-laments-security-failures/

The Minister assured all Nigerians that the government would protect all citizens under the law, maintain law and order, and keep the peace in all situations.