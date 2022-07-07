COAS Faruk Yahaya visits Kuje prison after deadly attack

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has visited the custodial centre in kuje.

The army chief in company of the chief of Military Intelligence were given a tour of the breached facility where more escapees are being recaptured.

He said troops have been deployed on the trail of the attackers just like in other incidents.

General Yahaya said there are indications the attackers had camped in the community prior to the attack and urged members of the public to volunteer information.

