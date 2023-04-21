The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Zamfara State Command has Deployed six thousand Personnel across the state ahead of eid Fitr Sallah.

The Troops are charged to be civil, prompt at all times and must act within the ambit of operational order and the Acts of the Corps.

A press statement signed by the Command public relations Officer, Ikor Oche said the Commandant, Muhammad Bello Mu’azu enjoin them to be combat ready at all times

The Commandant according to the statement opined that the Corps is built on ethics and professionalism, while urging personnel to be professional and maintain good working ethics as stipulated in the standard operational procedures of the Corps

Our Troops will man all nooks and crannies including bus stops and motor parks before, during and after the Sallah to a smooth Celebration

Advertisement

He noted that Critical Infrastructures, National Assets Department and Anti Vandal unit of the Corps are also charge to rise to their responsibility by ensuring complete surveillance to forestall any form of sabotage by unpatriotic citizens during the Celebration

Mr. Muazu however use the opportunity to congratulate the Muslim ummah for a successful fast in the holy month of Ramadan, and urge them to use the gains obtained during the holy month to show love to mankind irrespective of any differences

The Zamfara NSCDC also warn hoodlums and miscreants who intend to brew any form of rancor or sabotage during Sallah Celebration to rescind their decision as the Corps In collaboration with sister agencies is ready to deal decisively with anyone bent on truncating the peace enjoyed in the state.