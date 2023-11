The Speaker of the Plateau State Assembly, Moses Sule, and his deputy have resigned their positions as leaders of the legislatures in the state.

The former Speaker, willingly resigned his position Tuesday afternoon for personal reasons.

A 30 year old new speaker, Gabriel Dewan of the Young People’s Party, has been sworn in as the new speaker of the House.

This development may not be unconnected with the political wrangling in Plateau State.