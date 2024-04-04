Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara has warned that his peaceful disposition should not be seen as weakness.

He broke his silence on the political crisis in the state when he addressed a solidarity rally by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees.

Union Members from the 23 Local Government Areas converged on the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara seized the opportunity to address the dispute between him and his predecessor.

He described his decision to implement the presidential peace pact as a sign of respect for President Bola Tinubu.

And for those who see it as a sign of defeat, the Governor promised to surprise them.

Governor Fubara declared that the majority of the people are behind him.

He added that while the crisis persists, he would remain focused on

governance.

Organizers of the rally said they were out to thank the Governor for his worker-friendly policies.

Governor Fubara, in his determination to maintain good relationship with organized labour by improving the welfare of workers, has also promised regular payment of benefits to the local government service retirees.