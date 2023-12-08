The Kano State Police Command has again signed a peace accord with the leaders of both New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP and All Progressives Congress, APC.

TVC News reports Correspondent, Ibrahim Issa reports that Police had earlier signed a similar pact with the parties barring any form of protests or celebrations before, during and after the Court of Appeal verdict that removes Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

The peace accord this time was done in the presence of other security agencies in Kano.

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel vows to deal decisively with defaulters.

“Recall that the police command had adequately attended to a number of plots by some faceless political pressure groups who are hell-bent on fomenting trouble and to stampede on the general security situation of the State from being very peaceful as it is at now.” He said.

“However, we must appreciate and commend the leadership of both the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for maintaining their position on standing by the peace accord the third time since they both signed the commitment to ensuring peace and orderliness in all parts of the State.” The Commissioner of Police added.

The Police Command had recently embarked on courtesy visits to Religious Leaders across the major faiths in the state and urged them to cooperate with all the security officials being part of the community-based policing approach to keep the state safer.

The NNPP was represented by the party’s state Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman while the APC by the state party deputy chairman, Shehu Maigari.

Others include local council chairmen from the entry and exit points of the state.