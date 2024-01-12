Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the judgment on the appeal challenging his victory.

Other governors at the court are those from Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, Zamfara, Dauda Lawal and Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang.

The court would deliver judgments in appeals challenging their elections as governors.

Their cases are among the eight listed for judgment by the apex court.

The apex court had fixed Friday, 12th January for judgments in the Appeals filed against the governor’s.