The Nigerian Navy has said its Forward Operating Base Igbokoda in Ondo on Wednesday at about 10:00pm detected a 77-meter-long Motor Tanker believe to have been involved in stealing crude.

TVC News Correspondent, Sifon Esien, reports that the FOB arrested the Motor Tanker VINNALARIS 1 LAGOS he following day at about 3am with 17 crew members onboard.

According to the Navy, at the time of arrest, the Motor Tanker was engaging in illegal siphoning of crude oil from one of the well heads at EBESAN oil field about 7 nautical miles off the coast of Awoye riverine community in

Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Spokesman for the navy in a statement explained that the anti-Crude Oil Theft Patrol Team of IGBOKODA had approached the Motor Tanker prompting the 2 other boats attached to it to flee after sighting the naval personnel who engaged the rogue vessel.