The Nigerian Navy has achieved another milestone in its fight against crude oil theft, handing over a tug vessel, MV Steph 1, and a barge loaded with illegal oil products to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at Naval Jetty in Warri, Delta State.

This comes as criminals are warned again not to engage in such illegal activities along Nigeria’s maritime space.

Arrested for its involvement in illegal oil activities by men of the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, MV Steph 1 was docked at the jetty of the Naval Base in Warri, Delta state

The vessel was officially handed over to the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for more detailed investigation and prosecution.

Also at the Navy Jetty is a barge named Simi used for conveying suspected illegal products of over One Hundred and Twenty Thousand liters of automotive Gas Oil.

Arrested through credible intelligence by the Nigerian Navy, it was also handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

Keeping up with the mandate from the Chief of Naval Staff, the Nigerian Navy remains poised in its fight against crude oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.