Diabetes, comes with the heavy burden of treatment costs in a country where getting healthcare is largely out-of-pocket.

People who grapple with managing the disease go through a lot financially while trying to manage their new diet lifestyle and treatment regimen.

Health correspondent Kemi Balogun explores what it takes to live healthy with diabetes.

The International Diabetes Federation says more than 11 million Nigerians are in various stages of diabetes, with over 132,000 deaths occurring annually.

This follows complications from stroke, heart failure, kidney damage, blindness and limb amputations.

Mr Peter Agada is an architect who has lived with diabetes for 27 years, he goes about his daily activities like anybody will do, but getting to this point has not been easy.

He shares his daily meal plan and treatment regimen.

Peter reveals that he spends about 150,000 in a month just on medication, this is a lot more than most average Nigerians who are suffering from diabetes can afford.

Another key lifestyle change that is equally as important as being on treatment is the diet change.

The rising economic indices have affected not only the cost of diabetic oral medications, but also the prices of the recommended fruits and vegetables.

Chef Subomi highlights some readily available and affordable diabetic foods.

Changes in diet, exercise, and early medical diagnosis, according to medical experts and nutritionists, can help to significantly reduce the burden of diabetes in Nigeria.