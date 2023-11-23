The House of Representatives has called on security agencies to reinforce efforts at ending abductions and killing of abductees in the nation’s capital.

It is also to probe the level of implementation of the Corporate Social Responsibility provision in the Petroleum Industry Act by multinational oil companies in the South South region.

A motion of urgent national importance opened the day’s legislative business.

Advertisement

Nnamdi Ezechi from Delta State seeks a halt to the spate of kidnappings and killing of victims by unknown gunmen in the nation’s capital.

He wants the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in the FCT and other security chiefs to synergise and tame the scourge of kidnapping.

Still on matters of urgent public importance, Femi Bamisile, from Ekiti state seeks the intervention of the parliament in the alleged illegal freezing of forex and Naira accounts over transfer of US Dollars by one of the commercial banks.

Billy Osawaru from Edo state wants adherence to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act on the need for oil companies to commit to corporate social responsibility in the South South

Advertisement

Lawmakers are also to liase with MultiChoice on ways of minising increase in tariffs.

The House has as well commenced moves to recover decades of 10% unpaid freight levy due to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from NIMASA

Also at the Wednesday plenary, the House continued its consideration of the report on review of its standing orders as members made varying input into the document that will guide the workings of the House through the life span of the 10th House of Representatives.