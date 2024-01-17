FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike in a town Hall meeting with head of security agencies, traditional rulers, residents of Bwari area council.

Bwari is one of the six area council in the F.C.T which has been under constant attack from kidnappers.

Bwari area council has 16 Districts and over 90 villages.

The Minister speaking to the gathering said “In the next few days you will see the action, and this miscreants will come to an end”.

“Some of their informants are here, and I don’t care who you are, I am the minister of FCT, I am Nyesome Wike, you won’t sleep again as you continue to deny us sleep, informants”.

“We want to appeal to FCT residents, that we will do everything to secure those that have been kidnapped, also the public should desist from encouraging kidnappers by raising funds for them”.