The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has ordered all contractors back to site, promising that henceforth, the Federal Capital will be an active construction site as he and his Minister of state take on the task of completing abandoned projects.

He made this assertion in his office where he held an exhaustive meeting with all contractors.

It is the start of the second week since the Ministees resumed in the FCT and after his inspections last week accompanied by his Minister of State Mariga Mahmud, the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has come up with a plan of action.

Transportation and the dodgy road network are his main concerns and he is unhappy about the number of uncompleted projects which he feels are not giving the FCT a good image.

The main constraint expressed round the table of seated contractors is that of inadequate funding, and that Mr Wike is prepared to surmount by introducing a different method of funding.

But these come with a proviso.

Contractors will be directly supervised by the Minister and his Minister of state and contractors will not be allowed to default on deadlines set once funds have been attached to the projects.

And in the coming weeks, the Minister promises the resurfacing works will be completed on roads in Garki 1 and Wuse 1 while Asokoro roads will be considered in a second phase.

The ultimate goal is to ensure a total transformation of the FCT into a Federal Capital all Nigerians can be proud of.

The Ministers and the contractors retreat behind closed doors where they would discuss stage of work on their projects, funds needed to complete them and the dates they will be completed.