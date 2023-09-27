The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike has weighed in on the crisis between the Six Area Council chairmen, striking FCT and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE.

A six member committee is to be set up to resolve contending issues between both parties within two weeks.

A meeting between chairmen of the six Area Councils, officials of NUGLE and the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike is to tackle unresolved issues which had prompted the FCT Wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT to embark on an indefinite strike on September 11th, began indefinite strike.

The issues include non-payment of 40 per cent peculiar allowances, non-payment of 25 months arrears of the 2019 approved national minimum wage and non-release of promotion letters to some beneficiaries and non-implementation of released promotion.

The National Union of Local Government Employees is standing behind the teachers and is raring to embark on a strike on October 2nd in solidarity with primary school teachers.

They have grievances of their own as a result of disagreements over peculiar allowances and deductions due to local government employees

The meeting initially went into a closed door session where it seems issues were ironed out and the way forward plotted

FCT Minister informs Journalists on coming out of the meeting that a committee has been set up to resolve the issues within two weeks, expressing confidence that NULGE should be satisfied with the arrangements put on ground.

On his part, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Councils Services Secretariat, explains that the issues that brought about this impasse had been lingering from as far back as 2006.

It is hoped that the looming nationwide strike set to take off by October 2nd, will not be a setback to agreements already reached at this meeting.