The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has presented 10 vehicles to third-class chiefs in the federal capital pledging to improve welfare of traditional leaders in the territory.

Mr wike explained that this was to encourage Traditional to perform their roles diligently especially in the area of security

Advertisement

The keys of Nissan Semi SUVs being handed over to traditional rulers in Abuja

The chiefs benefitting from this gesture are from Gomani, Yaba, Bwari, Pai, Garki, Jiwa, Wako, Rubochi, Gwargwada and Zuba chiefdoms.

The Federal Capital Territory should be the safest area in the whole of the country, and the Minister of the FCT recognises the role of these traditional rulers in maintaining the peace

Advertisement

The Minister insists every stakeholder has a role to play in line with the renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu, , including traditional rulers

He believes mobility is crucial to the Chiefs performing their roles and maintaining their dignity

The traditional rulers in turn must ensure there is harmony in the FCT, they must also partner with Security agencies and the Federal Capital Authorities to achieve this.