Minister warns FCT traditional rulers against violence

Traditional rulers in the FCT have been urged to support government efforts in securing the country and maintaining peace.

This was the message from the minister of state for the FCT Rammatu Tijjani Aliyu at the presentation of staff of office to Sarkin Bwari who was recently crowned by the kingmakers in the chiefdom.

Advertisement

With the spate of insecurity across the country, especially recent threats to residents of the FCT, the minister of state for the FCT now says traditional rulers play a very important role in ensuring peace and security.

She told the people of Bwari area council that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration will continue to improve the quality of lives for people in the FCT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minister also presented a staff of office to Sarkin Bwari and urged him to provide good leadership and promote good relations among different kingdoms.

The minister also advocated for the continued involvement of traditional rulers in Nation Building and commended the kingmakers of Bwari chiefdom and the chairman of Bwari area council for the peaceful selection process.

Advertisement

The event was attended by representatives of the Sultan of Sokoto, the Etsu Nupe, Chairman, FCT council of chiefs and other first class traditional rulers.