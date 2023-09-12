Eight mandate Secretaries have been sworn in to handle the affairs of the various Secretariats of the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, challenged the new Public Officers to communicate with and support each other.

He also warned that all officials must work to ensure the Abuja Masterplan is upheld.

The swearing in of appointees to head the eight mandate secretariats which will drive the policies put in place by the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his Deputy the Minister of State FCT Mariga Mahmud.

They take the oath of office and put pen to paper, officially committing themselves to the task at hand.

The new Mandate Secretaries, equivalent of Commissioners in states, have a huge task ahead of them as the FCT Minister lays down what he expects of them.

Development of Satellite towns is key on the agenda as all areas of must enjoy progress and development.

Likewise Mr Wike stresses that there must be a deliberate effort to improve internally Generated Revenue in order to meet up projects in the pipeline.

The FCT Minister expresses his determination to bring development in the FCT in line with the masterplan promising that infractions will be dealt with decisively.

He presents a huge task to the Transport Mandate Secretary, over the revamping of the public transport system in the FCT and in particular the Abuja blue rail.

Mr Wike urges the Mandate Secretaries to communicate and support each other bearing in mind that they are part of a team and what affects one affects all