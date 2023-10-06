Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya has sworn in seventeen commissioners after their screening by the state House of Assembly.

During the same ceremony, a new head of the state civil service and permanent secretaries were appointed.

Over four months after the inauguration of a second term of the administration, the state executive cabinet is finally in place.

Like the last building block, governor Inuwa Yahaya considers his commissioners crucial in his quest to provide quality leadership and all-encompassing prosperity for his people.

Twelve permanent secretaries and a new Head of Service were also sworn in.

With traditional rulers and other dignitaries seated, these seasoned administrators were charged with helping unleash the true potential of the civil service.