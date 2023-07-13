Lagos state government is now in full compliance of the 5th schedule of the Sustainable Development Goal that prescribed gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

With the inauguration of eleven new permanent secretaries, the number of female Permanent secretaries is now 34, a number at par with their male counterparts in the Lagos state civil service .

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the newly sworn in Permanent Secretaries are picked based on their performance in an examination and their promotion is in line with the law.

Seven out of the Eleven Permanent Secretaries are from the health sector, a development aimed at improving the health coverage of Lagos state residents.