Governor Akeredolu swears in New Permanent Secretaries

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu said any infraction in the public service requiring criminal prosecution, will be pursued with tenacity, until justice is delivered.

Governor Akeredolu stated this at the swearing-in ceremony of six Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General in Akure, the state capital.

Collectively, they were sworn-in as Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Akure, Ondo State capital.

This was done in the presence of their family members, top government officials among others.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu admitted that his government is contending with issues of optimum service delivery in the public service, amidst myriads of challenges.

Governor Akeredolu believes that prudent management of scarce resources in the state, demands keen knowledge and management skills.

So, he urged the new appointees to see their appointment beyond this ceremony, by thinking out of the box, to make public service more vibrant.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Olusegun Omojuwa appreciated Governor Akeredolu for the elevation, while promising not to disappoint him and people of the State.

The task before these new appointees is enormous, as the State Government requires optimum performance from them to take the civil service to a lofty height.