Hijrah 1444: Gov Bello urges Muslim ummah to pray for peace

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has admonished Muslims to pray for continued peace of the state and the country as a whole .

In a statement, Governor Sani Bello congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the new Islamic Year (Muharram 1, 1444 AH) and urged them to remain peace makers and also continue to pray fervently for God to intervene in the challenges facing the World , Nigeria inclusive .

The Governor stressed the importance of the New Islamic Calender emphasizing the need for Muslims to put God first in the conduct of their daily affairs.

“Muslim are known as ambassadors of peace and unity, therefore Muslims should continue to imbibe the teachings of the Quran and the Hadith.”

Governor Sani Bello however, assured residents of his administration’s desire to work earnestly towards delivering its promise in improving the lives of the people.

The Governor also advised the Muslim Ummah to use this period to pray for the Leadership at all levels to succeed in their quest to finding lasting solution to the security challenges bedeviling the country.