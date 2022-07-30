Makinde felicitates Muslims on Hijrah 1444 AH

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1444 AH, which begins on Saturday July 30, 2022.

The governor, who wished Muslims in the state, Nigeria and across the world a New Year filled with blessings and benevolence of the Almighty Allah, asked them to continuously pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor also admonished Muslims to, in the spirit of the New Year, pray for a smooth and refreshing season in our country.

The governor said: “Hijrah (immigration to Madinah), no doubt, kindled the light of hope in the hearts of the early Muslims who set a shining example for all Muslims, in every generation to emulate. It symbolises a new beginning.

“So, it is my prayer that all Muslims in Oyo State and the country will experience positive improvements and progress as the Hijrah 1444 AH begins.”

The Governor Makinde also congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state on the opportunity to witness a new Islamic year, urging them not to relent in praying for the state and the country.

The governor noted that Hijrah began when the Holy Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Madinah, adding that Muslims must continue to demonstrate good neighbourliness, love and dedication to the state.

He enjoined them to work deliberately to ensure peaceful coexistence at all times.

According to him, the essence of Hijrah is that it is a process of transfer to a better situation, a search for an environment more favourable to the continuous and constructive effort.

He noted that Muslims in the state should follow the lessons taught by Prophet Muhammad following his immigration to Madinah.

“The Holy Prophet, following his migration to Madinah, taught a lot of lessons including worship to God, brotherhood, good neighbourliness and good welfare for the people, among others.

“In short, the Hijrah teaches that wherever Muslims go, they should bring goodness to that land.

“That Muslims should work for both moral and material goodness of the society.

“Therefore, I enjoin the Muslim Ummah in the state to continue to show their dedication to the wellness of the state, by contributing their quota in different ways to its development.