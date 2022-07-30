Updated: Abductors of two Nollywood actors demand $100,000 ransom

Twenty-four hours after prominent Nollywood actors and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, were kidnapped in an Enugu suburb, their abductors have contacted their families.

The actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t return home from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state, on Thursday.

Both actors are renowned for starring in movies shot in Enugu and Delta states.

On Saturday, the AGN national president, Emeka Rollas, hinted that the kidnappers have made contact with the families and are demanding the sum of $100,000.

AGN president also said members of the Guild are working closely with the families of the victims and the security forces to ensure their safe release.

When contacted, Enugu state police spokesperson DSP DANIEL Ndukwe said the command has no update on the incident.