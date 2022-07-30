Resident doctors seek review of medical salary structure

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has issued a two week ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement packages that would improve on the welfare of its members or face industrial action.

The doctors who made their positions known after a National Executive Council meeting in Nasarawa State, are demanding for an increase in salaries, among other issues, as a result of the downturn in the nation’s economy.

Godwin Agwam reports that it’s the national executive council meeting of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors and this time around they are gathered in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

The dwindling fortunes of the nation’s economy is on the front burner and they are here to chart a course for better welfare.

The doctors are welcomed by the Nasarawa State Governor who assures then they deserve rewards for their commitment and dedication.

At end of the meeting, the doctors demand from the Federal Government, a review of the medical salary structure, immediate payment of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage and other demands.

They also want a 15 percent increase in funding of the health sector in 2023 budget.

The residents doctors are giving a two week ultimatum to the federal government to meet their demands or face industrial action.

