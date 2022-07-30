Group drums support for Tinubu, Shettima ticket in Ondo

A support group, known as Awalokan Movement within the All Progressives Congress, APC, has organised a walk to drum more support for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket of the party.

The group also unveiled its secretariat, with the officials saying they are ready to work with other support groups to ensure victory for the APC in 2023 elections.

Advertisement

The walk by members of the Awalokan Movement within the All Progressives Congress, APC, began at Fiwasaye round about in Akure, Ondo State capital.

They marched through the streets to pass one message across to the people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both old and young, who participated in the walk, stressed the need to support the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The walk terminated at the party’s secretariat, where they addressed journalists.

Advertisement

The Coordinator of the group, Austin Pelemo said the Tinubu/Shettima ticket remains the best choice for the country. Other members of the group stressed the need to ensure that the APC wins the general election.

Members of the group expressed willingness to work with other support groups for the desired aim to be achieved.